Entreves, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

A sublime winter vision of the beginning of the year in Courmayeur in the hamlet of Entreves in the Aosta Valley, a romantic village that allows a complete view of the Mont Blanc and Aiguille Noire chain.Almost every year I always walk the road that leads from the Courmayeur bus station to the village of Entreves to fully enjoy the view of these mountains which can be photographed from many angles.Surely the landscape is livelier in summer due to the colorful flowers that frame these majestic peaks but nevertheless even winter has its charm between the whiteness of the snow, the cold and the warmth of the sun, which restore strength and vigor to the body and tired limbs.This photograph in my opinion gives a winter vision of peace in deep solitude with this bare branch in the foreground.I used a Nikon D5200 with Nikkor 18-55mm Program mode lens to accentuate the deep blue of the sky above the mountains with a slight underexposure.Courmayeur in itself does not offer all this perspective as it is more of a mountain town. On the other hand, I prefer direct contact with majestic and imposing peaks such as Mont Blanc. I want to feel my beloved mountains close to you.Entreves is located at the confluence of the two valleys that branch off from Courmayeur: Val Veny and Val Ferret.A village with ancient and wonderfully built houses for an even more beautiful view of Mont Blanc and the Aiguille Noire.

