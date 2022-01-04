Death Valley Shadows, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

One of the most amazing and difficult treks that I have made was to Death Valley. The weather was perfect, a chill in the air, but not troublesome. I set out to carefully walk on the dunes without leaving my imprint. The weather started to change, the wind began to blow and I could not see my way, let alone dare to take my camera out what with the blowing sand.

After taking a tumble with all of my equipment, the wind stopped blowing and I saw the most incredible waves, shadows and edges carved right into the mountains of sand. The shadow play was wonderful. Upon coming up to the edges created by the sandstorm, the line between the light and the shadows was tack sharp. It was almost as if someone carved the shadows out of the mountain to emphasize the phenomenon.

