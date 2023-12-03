Tua River, Frechas, Mirandela, Braganca, Tras Os Montes, Portugal

This autumn has been very rainy in Portugal, especially in the north. The rivers, which, due to the almost absence of precipitation, have very little flow during the summer, are now full of vigour and strength, with impetuous currents. Many flooded the banks, like this Tua river that originates in Mirandela and flows into the Douro.

While walking along the banks of the river near the village of Frechas last November, I was enchanted by the magnificent colours of the trees' foliage - dark greens, yellows, oranges, browns, and by the overwhelming and unstoppable current of the river. Jumping over the rocks, I managed to practically place myself on the river bed and get this image using a long exposure of 8 seconds.

The gigantic strength of the current contrasted with the perfectly calm weather without any wind or drafts. Most of the bushes and trees that are in the water remain firm and alive. They will burst in spring!

