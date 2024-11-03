Hanksville Frost, Utah, USA

This was one of the coldest mornings of my life. The touch of frost was everywhere, including inside my van's windshield. The condensation grew into frost flowers similar to what you see, coating the delicate plants in the foreground. The fog was ominous, the type of silence that was deafening. Alone, laser-focused and massively inspired, I was alone.

Get a VIP Membership Benefits of VIP Membership Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues

Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues

Download ALL back issues (both magazines)

Download eBooks worth £19.45

Create your Personal Portfolio Page

Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page

We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers

Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

High priority on picture submission

Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours