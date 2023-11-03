Derwent Isle, Keswick, Lake District, England

The forecast that morning was showing 90-100% fog for various locations in the Lake District, so I geared up and headed out around 5 am for the drive up there with a few locations in mind. Upon arrival in the dark, it was apparent that the forecast was completely wrong, as there wasn't a single bit of fog around!

The lone tree I had planned to shoot wouldn't be isolated on the fog and, therefore, wouldn't work well, so I decided to head to another entirely different area as sunrise time was quickly closing in.

I ended up at Keswick in the North Lakes; yet again, there was no fog to be seen. There was, however, some great low cloud drifting past the rear of Derwent Isle which really helped to isolate the island against the backdrop of the mountains and allowed me to capture the colours on the island and their reflections without the island getting mixed up with the background. This was taken about 10 minutes before sunset during the last remnants of blue hour.

