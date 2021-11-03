Multnomah Falls, Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
COVID had trapped me in my house for months, and I finally decided we needed to get out. My daughter and her two besties agreed to a road trip with me to go waterfall chasing. We headed down to Oregon in search of fall color, and I was amazed and how Oregon delivers! Multnomah is always a gorgeous spot, but she is even more striking in the fall. It was raining (per usual in the PNW), so we had to be quick, and I had one of them "assist" with a hat above the lens to protect the glass from raindrops while I got my settings ready. It was definitely a challenge, but so worth it!
