Walsh Creek, Bainham, Golden Bay, New Zealand

After many days of rain and being stuck inside I woke this morning seeing some gorgeous light and some mist habging around the mountains. Got up and i went looking for something misty and moody.... which i found at this relatively remote location towards the head of the Heaphy Track in Bainham.... Usually this location is harder to make work but mist to the rescue... just adds an extra element and black and white adds to the moody feel.... A great morning i think!

