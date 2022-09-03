Death Valley National Park Sunrise, California, USA

I wanted to get a classic 'Death Valley Dunes' picture without footprints all over it. So, I waited for a windy evening and hiked into these dunes first thing in the morning. You see, the wind erases the footprints and leaves the beautiful textured sand.

This picture is called 'Over The Dunes' and I captured it shortly after sunrise. I feel like this captures the desert beauty that the park is so known for.

