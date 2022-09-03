Colter Bay, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Colter Bay sits in the northern portion of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The bay offers stellar views of the Teton Mountain Range in a quiet corner of Jackson lake. Summer storms are common in this area and can create intense clouds towering over the mountains. The massive scale of the clouds can actually make the 14,000 ft peaks look small. I particularly loved how the setting sun made the clouds glow across the sky. If only a photo could capture the sound of the thunder rolling through the mountain canyons.

