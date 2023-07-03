Artist Point, Washington State, USA

This picture was taken from Artist Point during the evening hours of June 30th 2023. Artist Point, with an altitude of 5,100 feet, is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest of Washington State.

This assignment inspired me to hunt for new pictures. I love snow. The new pictures had to feature very white snow. I knew at this time of the year this was a challenge. I would find pristine snow only at the highest elevations.

The last stretch of Mount Baker Highway to Artist Point was opened on June 27th 2023. Artist Point was my best option.

Once I arrived at Artist Point, I made my way over slushy snow up to Huntoon Point at Artist Ridge. I found a promising, distant ridge for my shoot from this vantage point. During the later hours, it beautifully revealed itself. The lighting of the passing clouds provided a variety of moods. The deep shadows of Mount Baker surrounding my subject made the ridge pop. The shot above is one of the best frames of the shoot.

