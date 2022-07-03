Haines, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During this early Alaskan winter morning, my son was still fast asleep. While enjoying my morning coffee, I noticed this fantastic sunrise in Haines, Alaska.

This picture was taken in late December, a cold, dark and snowy month. So it was such a pleasant surprise to wake up to such incredible colors. During this time, I grabbed my camera and tripod, set them up on our front porch and tried to capture the amazing scenery I was lucky enough to see.

It’s always so exciting when you are able to capture a scenic view the way that you are seeing it in the moment. It brings such joy to be able to share those amazing views and sunrises with others.

