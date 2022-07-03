Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Good morning sunshine is the thought that immediately came to my mind. As I was immersed in the tide, trying to prevent my tripod from moving, this glorious light arose from the horizon. The waves cooperated and did not threaten to swallow my filter or jump up to my lens to cause water droplets. The clouds were even cooperating. I waited until the sun moved into the spot under the pier to remain there for the seconds I would need to capture it winking at my camera. The palette was so very lovely as the sun welcomed the day.

