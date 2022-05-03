Rock Island Boathouse, Door County, WI, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I am fortunate to live in a place like the Door County Peninsula in Wisconsin, well known for its long coastline and spectacular natural beauty in all seasons. There are many islands off the coast of the peninsula and one, Rock Island is a well known Wisconsin State Park and has an interesting history. There is evidence of Native American culture and it also was part of the transportation network for the French fur trapping industry.

In the late 1800’s Chester Thordarson emmigrated to Chicago from Iceland and became a prolific and wealthy inventor. He purchased Rock Island in the early 1900’s and began to build structures on his very private island with about 30 craftsmen he brought over from Iceland.

Their crowning achievement was a huge Viking Boathouse built over several years which held his extensive rare book library in a great hall above the boat level. That didn’t turn out so well as fragile books didn’t do well in the permanent high humid conditions above water so they were moved to archival conditions at the University of Wisconsin. The majestic building is built entirely from beach stone and it is a favorite place of mine to find unusual photographs. The entire goal of this composition was to see how many arch forms I could fit into the image. There are quite a few.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now