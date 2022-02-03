Hinterstoder, Northern Limestone Alps, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
This is an image from December 2012, when my wife and I were hiking in the Northern Limestone Alps in Upper Austria. Due to inhospitable weather conditions, I could not take my full camera equipment with me. Instead, I made use of a Canon PowerShot G11 that fittet in my jacket pocket. I therefore also had to take the image handheld. The clouds were changing rapidly, and only a few minutes allowed a glimps at the high mountains in the valley. It was a great experience on our wedding anniversary.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor