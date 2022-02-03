Chapelle Sur Moudon, Jura Mountains, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

How could I not have noticed this tree? I had scouted this location twice as it provides a fantastic panoramic view to the Swiss Alps, about 50m from where I took this picture. The only thing I would have had to do is turn around 180 degrees. But I must have been so obsessed by the Alps view that I forgot everything around me. When I finally visited this spot in order to take the pano shot I was frustrated by the conditions. While the view was great, the winter air crystal-clear and the sunset promising, the scene lacked something special. Not fully convinced I took the shot, quickly packed up and turned around. And then I saw it. The beautiful tree against the backdrop of the Jura mountain range in gorgeous evening side light. I’m usually not a big fan of clear blue skies but in this case I found it to be a perfect fit to a very clean and simple shot.

