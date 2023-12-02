Tua River, Cachao, Frechas, Mirandela, Braganca, Tras Os Montes, Portugal

While walking along the banks of the Tua River last November, I was confronted with this beautiful stretch of landscape - a large, undulating cliff full of yellow lichens that seemed to head towards infinity, the sky with scattered clouds, patches of sun and shadow, olive trees and eucalyptus.

The river flowed below, in a small valley, fast due to the intense rain of the last few weeks. I tried to translate this image, taken with a wide-angle lens, the grandeur of the landscape.

