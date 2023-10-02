Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset, England

We were on our first holiday to the Jurassic Coast in Dorset. On one of my explorations on the Isle of Portland, I came across the Portland Bill Lighthouse, which oversees a nice coastline. During some more interesting weather conditions with moving clouds and wind, I was able to capture this shot of the Lighthouse at the brink of the night.

The major challenge was to keep the tripod sturdy with strong headwinds and keep the filter clear of the spray from the sea during exposure. After reviewing the pictures from this photo shoot, out of about twenty pictures, I decided that this long exposure would be the best option to process it further into black and white.

What I particularly like in this interpretation is the mixture of sturdy structure in the rocks and the blurriness of the sky and sea in contrast. Another nice contrast is that the lighthouse is the monumental defender of the moment while time is flying around it like the wind and the sea do. A third contrast is the upcoming night and the light of the Lighthouse, which is a shining beacon against the dark.

The contrast of time and moment, structure and blur, night and light in one simple picture is what the picture is about for me.

This place is great during more interesting weather conditions, preferably around dawn or dusk.

