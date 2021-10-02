Cabonga Reservoir, La Verendrye Wildlife Reserve, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

During August a few years ago, I was fishing for walleye in the Cabonga reservoir. I had to reach this spot in the middle of the lake to have enough depth of water to find the fish. I anchored the boat. There was no wind and the lake surface was very calm. I set up my fishing rod and put it in the water. Shortly after, I had the feeling that I was fishing in the clouds! I installed my wide-angle lens on my camera to capture this beautiful moment.

The Cabonga reservoir is a huge lake created by a dam located in the La Vérendrye wildlife reserve of Quebec. Its shoreline is 4 500 km long. It offers great opportunities for outdoor activities including photography.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now