    Cabonga Reservoir, La Verendrye Wildlife Reserve, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Picture Story

    During August a few years ago, I was fishing for walleye in the Cabonga reservoir. I had to reach this spot in the middle of the lake to have enough depth of water to find the fish. I anchored the boat. There was no wind and the lake surface was very calm. I set up my fishing rod and put it in the water. Shortly after, I had the feeling that I was fishing in the clouds! I installed my wide-angle lens on my camera to capture this beautiful moment.

    The Cabonga reservoir is a huge lake created by a dam located in the La Vérendrye wildlife reserve of Quebec. Its shoreline is 4 500 km long. It offers great opportunities for outdoor activities including photography.

