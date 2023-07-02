The Magic Road, St Barthelemy, Quebec, Canada

In late July 2019, I went scouting for sunset images in the St-Barthelemy region, searching specifically for compositions showing agricultural fields. This region is roughly a one-hour drive east of Montreal. The fields are flat, wide-open spaces that grow various vegetables and grains. One image of this area has already been published in my LPM portfolio.

To get closer to the fields, I turned onto the Grand St-Jacques rural road, a narrow gravel road used by farmers to get to their fields. I was fascinated by the colours in the sky, so I parked the car on the side of the road, set up my tripod and, using my wide-angle lens and an ND filter, took a 181-second exposure.

This image gave me the feeling that the clouds were following the road! I love my live time feature on my camera, as it reveals the images developing during a long exposure. I always expose my images using the histogram and expose them to the right (ETTR), allowing easier adjustments in post-processing.

