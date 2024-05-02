Kuannit Trail, Qeqertarsuaq, Disko Island, Greenland

Along the stunning Kuannit hiking trail from Qeqertarsuaq, a town on Greenland's Disko Island, are a series of stunning seascapes, like this basalt sea arch about 5 km from the town. Disko Island is unique and very different from mainland Greenland, as the island is much younger than the rest of the country and was formed from volcanic rock. The basalt has eroded through millions of years of freeze/thaw cycles.

In September (2016), the arctic foliage lit up with yellows and reds. But I prefer black and white for scenes like this. To reach this spot, I hiked through boggy slopes with book-sucking mud, climbed down to the shore and then scrambled up the small cliff to get close to the waterfall.

