Praia da Arrifana, Arrifana, Portugal

The Portuguese coastline offers a diverse range of landscapes, from the sunny beaches of the Algarve to the dramatic cliffs, bays, and rock formations of the country's rugged Atlantic coast.

Recently, I traveled along the coastline and was amazed by the sheer beauty of this place. A bit farther away from the Algarve was a small village famous in the surfer community because of its big waves and dramatic coastline. Arrifana was like a little jewel for artists. The towering cliffs rose tall against the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean and offered a unique sight, a surreal and otherworldly atmosphere.

As I stood atop the cliffs, I was treated to panoramic views of the sparkling blue waters below, stretching out as far as the eye could see. From these vantage points, I could see the stunning array of shapes that adorned the coastline, intricate rock formations sculpted by nature's hand over thousands of years. The layers of sedimentary rock told a story of time passing, with each layer representing a different era of geological history.

Not far from the shore, I noticed the dinosaur-like rocks emerging from the ocean while the waves crashed against them, creating a rhythmic symphony that added to the drama of the place. In a way, this early morning scene felt like an episode of "The Lost World" movie. Using a telephoto lens, I captured the moment just before sunrise, when bits of fog still lingered low above the ocean and merged with the waves.

But it was not just the cliffs that left me, and probably other visitors, in awe; it was the silky light that dominated the Portuguese landscape and the rugged Atlantic coast that attracted artists and tourists alike, light that transformed the landscape into something poetic and vibrant.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now