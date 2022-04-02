Karlstift, Forest Quarter, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image was taken at the shore of a small moor lake called "Stierhuebelteich" near the little village Karlstift in Forest Quarter, Lower Austria. It is situated rather close to the Czech border. On this cold and wintry day the lake was frozen and snow-covered. Making use of a telephoto lens (120mm equivalent to full frame) made it possible to achieve a kind of compression effect that fittet in well with this scene in my opinion. The evenly white area at the bottom was chosen deliberately to complement the delicate structures of the reeds and trees.

