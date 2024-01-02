    Search
    Carlsbad State Beach, Carlsbad, California, USA
    By Dan Ritchey

    Over the weekend, the waves along southern California have been phenomenal. This photo was taken from Terramar Beach, looking south along the coast.

    I was a day late from photographing the big waves, but a leftover storm surge made for a fun morning of shooting surfers and pelicans chasing the waves as they broke along the shoreline.

    Living a few miles from the coast, I must take more opportunities when storms and high waves are in the forecast. This winter is predicted to be an El Nino, which means a wet winter for Southern California and more storm/big wave photography opportunities.

