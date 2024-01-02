Carlsbad State Beach, Carlsbad, California, USA

Over the weekend, the waves along southern California have been phenomenal. This photo was taken from Terramar Beach, looking south along the coast.

I was a day late from photographing the big waves, but a leftover storm surge made for a fun morning of shooting surfers and pelicans chasing the waves as they broke along the shoreline.

Living a few miles from the coast, I must take more opportunities when storms and high waves are in the forecast. This winter is predicted to be an El Nino, which means a wet winter for Southern California and more storm/big wave photography opportunities.

