The complete planning of our trip to the UK almost fell through as a snowstorm depression hit Scotland. One of our photo locations was Kilchurn Castle Mario Valkenborg

Canon 5DSR

Canon 24-70mm f/4L

f/16, 1/5sec, ISO 100

The complete planning of our trip to Glencoe and Isle of Skye in Scotland almost fell through as a snowstorm depression hit England and Scotland.

We left Belgium with a heavy heart as the weather conditions were very unpredictable and rough. The roads were dangerous, with poor visibility, which made this trip even more exciting. Regarding photo expectations, we were unsure what to expect; it could go in all directions.

When we arrived in Scotland, everything was extremely white and cold – a beautiful setting for any landscape photographer.

One of our photo locations was Kilchurn Castle. When we arrived, Loch Awe around the castle was largely frozen over. The mountains behind the castle were partly covered with snow, and a light fog lingered around, making the entire scene very mysterious yet breathtaking.

Now, it was just a matter of finding the right composition as we walked around. I wanted to place the castle tower in the perfect intersection of the mountains but also showcase the partly frozen loch as a prominent part of the scene.

The birds at the edge of the ice – which seemed like the continuation of the jetty – did not have to be pin-sharp, but they had to be visible enough in the frame. The intention was to bring depth to the picture, and the entire image had to look moody and mysterious to tell the right story. The diffused light was perfect for the scene.

I left with a satisfied feeling and a big smile on my face. That evening, I enjoyed a good Scotch whisky to celebrate my success.

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Subscribe to VIP now