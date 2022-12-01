Upper Butte Creek Falls, Near Scotts Creek Mills, Oregon, USA

Upper Butte Creek Falls is a picturesque, 20 ft waterfall in the foothills of the Cascade mountains east of Salem.

I visited during an overcast, dark autumn day with rain threatening. There wasn't much color in the immediate vicinity of the waterfall, so I arranged a couple of the huge maple leaves on a rock.

This is a focus stack for the foreground and background. I was wearing my water shoes and got very cold standing in the water to capture this picture.

Since this visit, I have longed to return, but unfortunately, the area has been closed since the Beachie Creek fire of 2020 burned through the area.

