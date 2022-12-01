Snaefellsjokull, Iceland

Fall in Iceland brings strong winds as the cold temperatures roll onto the island. Snaefellsjokull rarely notices the change in seasons. The glacier-capped stratovolcano spends more with its peak in the clouds.

I took this while travelling with my husband for our 15th wedding anniversary. We were exploring around Snaefellsjokull and learned about how the volcanos changed and continue to change the landscape of Iceland. The amazing part I found, was that you can still see the lava paths even after all these years.

