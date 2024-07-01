Laupahoehoe Beach Park, Hawaii, USA

Laupahoehoe Beach Park on the island of Hawaii is famous for its intense surf action, which attracts visitors to watch the wild breaking waves. Many years ago, this beach park was home to an active coastal community with a resort, school, and various residents.

A 1946 tsunami decimated the entire northeastern coast of the island, killing many residents and ending resort life in this area. This tree dates back to that time, and while it may not look like a "lonely tree," it is a single tree hidden well back from the beach.

Most visitors to the beach park today are not even aware of it. They would be surprised to learn that it is the largest Banyan tree on the island and one of the largest in the world. It is especially unusual in that all branches in the tree extend from the single collection of trunks at the centre of this photo (most banyan trees have many trunks arrayed out under the canopy).

It is a challenge to photograph this lone tree because of its immense size. After trying to capture the entire tree with unsatisfying results, I elected to isolate the centre of the tree and bring out the incredible complexity of the spreading limbs.

I also felt that the subject was best captured in black and white to accentuate the textures in the leaves and the leathery character of the tree bark and numerous trunks. The very wide-angle lens captured much of the canopy and gave it greater depth.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now