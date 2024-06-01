Somenos Marsh, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

Serenity at Somenos

After having settled into our new home here on Vancouver Island last fall, my family and I finally took a long-awaited vacation and spent some time in Pacific Rim National Park with its long stretches of sandy beaches, magnificent old-growth rainforests and dramatic landscapes. After experiencing the rugged, wild west coast of the island, during the winter, we began to explore areas closer to our new home on the 49th parallel north on the east coast of Vancouver Island. The landscape, though we're surrounded by mountains, is much more pastoral with its farmlands and lush valleys along the tree-lined highway. I'm grateful that we still have so much green space around us and in the town where we live, especially as suburban sprawl continues to creep up the island.

In fact, my image depicts a tranquil moment in late January in Somenos Marsh, a beautiful wetland conservation area we discovered one morning right next to the highway with boardwalk trails and lookout viewpoints, a haven for birds and bird watchers alike, which was also, "...under a lot of pressure to be developed because of its prime location…" at one point. But thanks largely to the dedicated volunteers working hard for what is now known as the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society as well as their partners — First Nations, local governments, residents and fellow non-profits, this important habitat for many migrating birds and different wildlife has been preserved.

What an incredible gift to be able to escape into this sanctuary, especially on soft, wintry days when the sound of traffic fades away and the landscape speaks in subtle hues.

