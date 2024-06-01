Pollboy Lookout, Clare, Ireland

The Cliffs of Moher in Clare in the west of Ireland have now become a well-developed tourist attraction, with a huge car park for very large buses and lots of cars, a visitor centre, shops and, last but not least, an entrance ticket for visitors. If you bring some time with you and can let yourself drift, you can reach Pollboy Lookout on foot in a northerly direction.

This is where the security measures of the paid viewing platform end. From here, you can walk right up to the edge of the cliff. The gusty wind could knock over a tripod, so it pays to keep your distance. I liked it better to photograph the majestic calm of the high cliffs with a calm sea, making the rock in the sea a counterweight. In this photograph, I used f11 at 48mm and ISO 31 with a grey filter and achieved a 30-second exposure time.

On the cliff edge opposite this rock, you can see O'Brien's Tower, which was built in 1835 by MP Sir Cornelius O'Brien as an observation point for English tourists who frequented the area at the time. According to the Cliffs website, the viewpoint was originally a teahouse or folly; another version claims that Cornelius built the tower to impress the women he courted.

