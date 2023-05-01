    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Lake Ouareau Full Moon, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    A few years ago, in late December, I was having dinner with friends at Lake Ouareau. Suddenly I saw the moon rising slowly over the mountain on the other side of the lake. Quickly I put on my warm jacket and mitts and took out my equipment to capture this wonderful scene.

    I set up my tripod and long focal lens near the lake shoreline. I was struck by the cloud textures, the white fog near the ground, the light reflecting on the trees and the layers of subtle colour variation. Looking at the sky, I saw waves! All this beauty on a frozen white lake.

    I used a 400mm focal length (35mm equivalent to frame the image). I realized that I, as a photographer, should always be ready to grab my equipment and take advantage of what nature has to offer!

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®