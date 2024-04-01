Maceda Beach, Ovar, Aveiro, Portugal

In recent decades, some areas of the Portuguese maritime coast have suffered accelerated erosion, with the sea clearly advancing and the coastline retreating, in some cases by many tens of meters. One of the most affected areas has been the sandy coast of Ovar.

A few days ago, on a dramatic but beautiful late afternoon with rain and many clouds in the sky, I visited Maceda Beach, a charming spot in the Ovar region. It is integrated into a forest park with pine trees. I was particularly impressed by the collapse of the sand cliffs that drag trees and bushes into the sea. The sand's beautiful, warm yellow colour matched perfectly with the white breaking of the waves and the blue of a late afternoon sky.

The dead, almost falling, dark bushes, such walking skeletons, contrasted with the entire landscape. The dramatic scenario exemplifies a little bit of what we can expect from climate change. Minimal post-production was used.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

