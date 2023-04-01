Iveagh Bay, Lake Brunner, West Coast, New Zealand

A lovely weekend trip to this very moody lake brought us to Iveagh Bay, edged by trees. Trees are a favourite thing for me to photograph, and to find them sitting in still, reflective water was an absolute treat.

The West Coast is the reason I picked up the camera, so trips back there are very special to me.

Full of mood, mist and personality this is what the West Coast had to offer this trip!

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now