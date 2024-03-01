Dixie, Florida, USA

The peace and beauty of this scape was surpassed only by the quietude of the predawn stillness. I dressed in my hip boots, extended my tripod, pulled on my mosquito mask and waited. The lighting appeared slowly, revealing the colors in the sky reflected in the water. I took a few shots to correctly meter, so very quickly, the colors were revealed in all their glory.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor