    Dixie, Florida, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    The peace and beauty of this scape was surpassed only by the quietude of the predawn stillness. I dressed in my hip boots, extended my tripod, pulled on my mosquito mask and waited. The lighting appeared slowly, revealing the colors in the sky reflected in the water. I took a few shots to correctly meter, so very quickly, the colors were revealed in all their glory.


