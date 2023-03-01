The Floating Dream, Moorea, French Polynesia

In September of 2010, we spent three weeks visiting the beautiful French Polynesia islands. For the first two weeks, we were on a cruise around the various archipelagos, and, on our own, we spent the last week on Moorea Island. All these islands were created by volcanic activity. We booked an outing to view and swam with whales and other species one morning.

On our way back, we passed an anchored sailing vessel. The guide told us that any sailor's dream is to be able to view these islands from their own craft. I asked my wife, “Should we buy one?” She answered: “Dream on, my dear Jacques. I would rather buy the little house with the red roof on the shoreline.”

So, I took my camera to record this lovely moment. I had installed my 24 to 300 mm (35mm eq) Leica D zoom on my camera, knowing that lens changes are not ideal under these conditions. I composed the image with a focal length of 102 mm (35mm eq). I was happy to have the mast positioned between the two mountain peaks. I found the colours, the layers, the contrasts, and the textured sky all came together in a pleasing composition. I hope that this image will also let you dream!

