Stora Sjofallet National Park, Gallivare, Swedish Lapland

Queen of Lapland, that is what the locals call Mount Akka. She makes up beautiful scenery in Stora Sjofallet National Park in Swedish Lapland.

This is my favourite place to photograph. No matter the time of the year, this is THE place. Mount Akka is always covered with snow, no matter what time of year you visit. But it is not often you can see her like this. Of course, clouds, fog and harsh weather conditions can make it difficult. But that evening, wow, what an evening we had.

My wife and I just came down from a hike along Kungsleden, and we said we have to go further into the mountains to take some photos. It is straightforward to access, with a road taking us along the Lule River up to Akkajaure. Since this was in July, the sun was up all night, giving us the beautiful light we wanted. The challenge was the mosquitos, billions of blood-sucking creatures. But was it worth it, or what do you think?

