Light And Shadow, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Banff National Park in Alberta is one of Canada's premiere sightseeing attractions, boasting vistas so scenic that even non-photographers find themselves agog and slack-jawed, staring in awe through their windshields at the majesty of Mother Nature.

This particular picture was taken up Highway 93 near Bow Lake, roughly an hour north of the more famous Lake Louise. Captured on an 830nm infrared-converted Nikon Z5 (with an FTZ adapter and my trusty old F mount 70-300mm lens), it showcases the long, deep shadows cast by looming spires of rock as if they were sundials on the early afternoon landscape. Add a red filter to blacken the skies further, and the result is this dramatic and stark dance of light and shade with trailing snowdrifts whipping up in the fast air currents instead of clouds some 700 meters up.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now