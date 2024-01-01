Carlsbad, California, San Diego County, USA

There will be big surf along the CA coast this week. This photo was taken from the promenade in Carlsbad, CA. I thought the surf might be finished, but the big surf remains today, 4 days after the storms rolled in. In Northern CA, the waves were as high as 60 feet.

Along with others, this picture was done to catalogue the look and texture of waves for some watercolors I've been working on. But this particular photo stands alone as a pretty nice photographic rendition of wave dynamics.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now