Snow Animals, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Several years ago, in December, on a snowshoe trek at the Montagne Noire, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada, I was hunting winter images. The day before the trek, there had been heavy snowfall in the region, and I found a lot of trees bent by the weight of the recent snow. At this spot, my imagination saw a wild animal with a bent trunk and too much snow on his back and, to the right, babies buried by the snow.

After a snowstorm is the perfect moment for hunting winter images. I was fascinated by the soft lines, textures and patterns of the clean snow. I knew the white snow in the frame would trick my camera light metering, so I overexposed by one stop to have a perfect histogram (ETTR).

I used my M43 gear, which I enjoy carrying for its lightness and portability.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

