Parc National des Grands Jardins, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

October of 2021 was my second trip to the marvelous Charlevoix region with friends. We chose that time of year because the area is so spectacular in autumn. During my first trip in 2019, I had fallen in love with this location. I took a shot that was published on LPM website, see my VIP web page

This photograph was taken on the end of the hiking trail called “la Chouenne” in the Parc National des Grands-Jardins. Weather conditions, the time it would take to climb the mountain, and the sunset direction were key elements in planning this shot. After arriving at the summit of the mountain hike, I was once again amazed by the layers of mountains receding toward the horizon, the texture of the land, and the colours in the foreground.

I setup my tripod and my Leica wide angle-lens. I closed the aperture to F22 to obtain the starlight effect from the light source. In order to catch the large dynamic range of the scene, I programmed the camera to perform an exposure bracketing of 5 shots with a one-stop exposure variation between each shot. Back home, I would have enough information to post process a final photograph. I planned to trigger the shots just before the sun touched the mountain in the background. Looking at this beauty, as always, I think “Nature is so beautiful. I have to go back to Charlevoix!”

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now