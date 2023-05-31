Cottonball Basin, Death Valley National Park, California, USA

Lingering storm clouds after sunset cast a soft light over the salt crystals on the Cottonball Basin plain in Death Valley National Park. The light on the crystals is magical in the few minutes before and after sunrise and sunset. The salt crystals glow in the subdued light.

I elected to make this a monochrome image to draw out the contrast.

We walked a mile out into the basin to get the best point of view of the salt flats. Like on the sand dunes, you must be careful where you walk to avoid footprints in the image frame.

My 5D Mark III sensor needed over three seconds to capture the light. Fortunately, the clouds were not moving quickly. However, be careful when photographing out on salt flats. The minerals can quickly ruin any electronics and nylons. Bring a plastic bag if you put anything on the ground.

