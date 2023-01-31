Campo Canoa, Mantova, Lombardia, Italy

Picture Story

From Campo Canoa, in Mantua, you can admire a wonderful skyline over the city of Mantua. The best time to take pictures of the city is the blue hour when the sun begins to set, and the first lights come on over the city.

It is possible to shoot both with a wide angle to capture all the nuances that are created in the sky and its reflections on the water, the wakes of cars on Ponte San Giorgio, and with a medium telephoto to capture the details of Castello San Giorgio (unfortunately there are often scaffolding and cranes covering part of the buildings). I always recommend checking if there is any work in progress!

The photograph was taken using both a CPL filter and an ND1000 filter to lengthen the shutter speed and thus obtain a silky and more saturated effect on the water.

Campo Canoa is easily accessible by car, with a very large car park.

This vantage point is perfect for taking your photographs throughout the year, and, almost always, you will find beautiful sunsets over the city of Mantua.

If you love taking pictures at night, Campo Canoa can be an excellent location for photographing Castello San Giorgio in the background and the Ponte San Giorgio with the lights of the city and the wakes of cars.

Be careful because the bridge is very busy.

From Campo Canoa, you can easily reach the centre of Mantua either on foot (about 15 minutes), crossing Ponte San Giorgio, where a pedestrian area has been created, or by car in a few minutes.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now