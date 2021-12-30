Hunting Island Beach, South Carolina, USA

This image was shot on Hunting Island Beach, at Hunting Island State Park in South Carolina. It is a favorite spot of mine and I have been several times. I almost didn't go this morning because it was storming. But I headed out anyway. By the time I arrived the storm had moved offshore.

I got my camera out and went ahead and set up to wait for sunrise. I started seeing some lightening in the clouds. Then after a few minutes, actually bolts of lightening. I went ahead and adjusted the settings on my camera, and started shooting 20-30 second shots.

It was completely dark and I was the only person out there. I don't know how many I actually shot. But while the shutter was open, I saw the lightening bolts. I was holding my breath until it released. When it did I was literally jumping up and down. This place never fails to disappoint. The light is always different. The colors of sunrise are always different. On mornings with thick cloud cover it is great for long exposures. Some of these trees are gone now.

Each storm changes the look of the boneyard. The comps are endless, and it is truly a magical place. It is a good idea to go out in the daytime to have a look around. Get your barings and some ideas for comps. It is a very different place in the dark and at high tide. Visit the park's web site for more information, and be aware of turtle nesting season rules.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now