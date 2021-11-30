Corn Harvest in the Driftless Region, Wisconsin, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin with the many wonderful and varied landscape . photographic opportunities that are available throughout the state. Most people think of Wisconsin as one of the flat states but that isn’t the case. We don’t have the high mountains of the west but we certainly have remarkable elevation changes and this image showing that was taken late this October in the southwestern part of the state in a large region known as the driftless area.

This region was never covered by the glaciers of the last ice age and so lacks any glacier drift deposits. Instead it is a landscape of steep hills, forested ridges, and deeply carved river valleys. It is also fertile farm land but farming is hard here as there are rarely any flat fields so the farm land is forced to meander around and among streams and forests and hills.

I was driving along a ridgetop when I noticed this field of corn in mid harvest and was drawn to the patterns of fields and the late fall foliage as the dappled sun moved across the land. The clouds were moving quite quickly so just by watching and waiting I could pick and choose what was in sun and what was shaded and decide what composition I most wanted.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now