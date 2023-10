Misty Sebastopol Pond, California, USA

I arrived early at the pond while the fog was thick. After waiting a couple of hours, I was able to make a couple of exposures as the fog quickly lifted, maybe 5 or 10 minutes.

This is a 350-acre parcel near the coast in West Sonoma County, California. It has redwood forests, oak meadows, several homes, an old mill, and an abandoned vineyard and mill. I lived there for a couple of years and worked as the facilities manager while it was an intentional community.

