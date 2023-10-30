Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, USA

While driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway, amazed at the Autumn colors, I pulled over to a spot I eyeballed from my car. Although a bit precarious a spot to park, I grabbed my camera and tripod and set about to walk along the road.

I was amazed at the exquisite profusion of colors. They kept on popping up in bouquets reminiscent of a color box of crayons. Together with the background of the Blue Ridge Mountains, I found it difficult to leave the site. Nature never fails to take my breath away.

