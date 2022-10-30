Riviere du Diable, Mt Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada

In October 2022, I went scouting for images in the famous Mont Tremblant region with friends, looking specifically for the autumn leaf colors. This well-known region is a two-hour drive north of Montreal.

As the park is to the north and at a higher altitude than Montreal, we did not know what the foliage status would be. In fact, we were probably one week past the peak and the red colors were almost gone.

On previous scouting trips in this gorgeous national park I had seen that images taken from the bridge crossing the river could be interesting. So, on arrival, I parked the car on the side of the road and walked on to the bridge.

I was delighted by the corridor effect of the composition. The trees on each side bordering the river and the low textured clouds led my eyes to the small, curved mountains in the background. It amplified the depth of field effect,

I will have to go back to this location earlier in the season next year to have more intense leaf colors.

