Palouse Falls State Park, Washington, USA

Palouse Falls in eastern Washington State is a spectacular waterfall that plummets 200 feet into a natural amphitheatre. Photographers have captured many images of these falls during daylight hours. The first time I went there in the spring of 2017, I wanted to try some night photos of the falls using light painting, a technique I had tried only a few times before. This was several years before night photography and camping were not allowed in this state park.

During the afternoon, I scouted a location by the amphitheatre rim. I checked with several other people who were also camping in the park that night to ensure I would not interfere with any photography they might be planning. That night, I took a series of photographs with the goal of highlighting the waterfall and making the adjacent walls of the amphitheatre recede into the darkness.

For each photograph, I separated the scene into different zones and painted each zone with a spotlight, counting the time I painted each zone during a 30-second exposure. For each exposure, I experimented with the length of time I painted each zone until I achieved the lighting effect I wanted. It was a challenging shoot because of the complicated light painting process and because I was afraid of heights.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now