Shosanbetsu Shrine, Haboro, Hokkaido, Japan

This is a long-exposure black and white image of a torii in Shosanbetsu, Hokkaido, Japan. This image is very unique for it was taken during the winter of 2019. It was very tough going to Shosanbetsu from Biei the first we visited the shrine in winter. We had to drive more than 10 hours (two-way) on a freezing coastal road where the wind was blowing 40 mph. From the parking, we had to walk on waist-deep snow to reach the gate. The sky was full of clouds and the scene was devoid of color except the red torii but it was all worth it. This is one of the the few torii in Japan that freeze during winter time. I was very lucky to witness and capture it partly covered in ice.

