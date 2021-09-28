Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Picture Story
I was completely blind when I clicked the shutter and took this shot. The Iceland's crazy wind , the mist and the fact that I got soaked up to my knees by a wave didn't really allow me to see and think what I was capturing. I was amazed by this beach, and I was shooting continuously but as I didn't clearly remember this composition I said it is a photo that my camera decided to take. Conclusion: sometimes it is best not to overthink the composition and just let nature do its magic.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor