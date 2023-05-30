Kirkjufell, Kirkjufell Peninsula, Iceland

At the end of an evening photographing of spectacular Aurora Borealis showers, the cloud cover began to obscure the sky and gave an eerie look to the sky. The red showers had ended, leaving green as the dominant color in the sky.

My friend and I were preparing to call it a day after photographing various locations around Kirkjufell and the peninsula when we glanced out the window at midnight to see a very active aurora display. So we hopped in the car and drove to this vantage point of Kirkjufell reflected in the bay.

I chose to keep the ISO low to reduce noise. After trying different shutter speeds, 20 seconds gave enough light without much star movement. Finally, I processed the image with Lightroom using a sequence of adjustments to bring out the color of the flares.

